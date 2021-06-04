SunContract Hits One Day Volume of $291,821.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $291,821.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00078798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.81 or 0.01006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.87 or 0.09877178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052427 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

