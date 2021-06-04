Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading 3.7% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83. 447,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 194,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark upped their price target on Superior Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$101.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$35.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.