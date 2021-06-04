Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.56

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.52, with a volume of 152300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.7495105 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

