Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $134.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.45 million and the lowest is $127.74 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

