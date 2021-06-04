Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.34. Support.com shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 684,372 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $71.83 million, a P/E ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Support.com by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.