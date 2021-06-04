Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.34. Support.com shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 684,372 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $71.83 million, a P/E ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60.
Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.
About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
