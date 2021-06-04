Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.00

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 1031942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83 ($1.08).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of £136.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.03.

In related news, insider Peter Smith acquired 95,837 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

