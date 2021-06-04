sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270.05 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $270.05 million and $44.96 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.66 or 0.00973951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.41 or 0.09739012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050316 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 269,232,699 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

