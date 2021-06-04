SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $582.64.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

SIVB stock opened at $589.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.56. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $598.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679 shares of company stock valued at $392,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

