SVB Leerink Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

IMVT stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.