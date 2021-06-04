SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Position Lessened by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of SVMK worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after buying an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock valued at $698,694. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.