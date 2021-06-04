Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Swingby has a market cap of $28.31 million and approximately $796,150.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067756 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00297145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,175,062 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

