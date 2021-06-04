Swipe Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $197.82 million and approximately $187.66 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00005651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.01013308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.15 or 0.10136263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051691 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

