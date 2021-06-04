Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,600 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Integra LifeSciences worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

