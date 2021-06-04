Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

