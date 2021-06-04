Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,900 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of United Bankshares worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Insiders sold 21,898 shares of company stock valued at $863,372 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

