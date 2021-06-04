Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,900 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock worth $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

