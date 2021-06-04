Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,300 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of NCR worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NCR by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCR opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

