Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,400 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Iridium Communications worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,028. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

