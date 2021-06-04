Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,400 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Vertiv worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertiv by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

