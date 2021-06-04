Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Macy’s worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macy’s by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 593,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $18.32 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

