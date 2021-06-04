Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

INSP stock opened at $165.83 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.