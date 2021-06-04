Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Quidel worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,013. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel stock opened at $107.84 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.