Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Qurate Retail worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Qurate Retail by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

