Swiss National Bank Buys 3,300 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $3,094,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,251 shares of company stock valued at $11,256,481. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $64.51 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 280.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

