Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Acadia Healthcare worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.