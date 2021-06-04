Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Exponent worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.76.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

