Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Magnite worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 656,653 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $945,673.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,977,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

