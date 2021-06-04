Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Hexcel worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -205.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

