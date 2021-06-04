Swiss National Bank Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Rayonier worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

