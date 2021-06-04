Swiss National Bank Has $10.18 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Radian Group worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group by 5,746.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

