Swiss National Bank Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of RLI worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

RLI stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.90.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

