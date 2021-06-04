Swiss National Bank Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of AEO opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

