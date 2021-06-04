Swiss National Bank Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Sabre worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $14.20 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

