Swiss National Bank Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

OZK opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

