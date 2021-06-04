Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of nVent Electric worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,265,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

