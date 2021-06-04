Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,460. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

