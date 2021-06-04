Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Wintrust Financial worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

