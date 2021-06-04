Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.61%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.