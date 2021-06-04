Swiss National Bank Purchases 146,236 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 205.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Varonis Systems worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $238,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

