Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,800 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,700 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of FireEye worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.56 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.39.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

