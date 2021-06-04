Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Q2 worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,177,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $19,878,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

