Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,700 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of SailPoint Technologies worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,955,000 after purchasing an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,463,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIL. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of SAIL opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -214.64 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.93.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

