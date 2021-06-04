Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,800 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Flowers Foods worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

