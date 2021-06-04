Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,800 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of New Residential Investment worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.