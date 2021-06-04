Swiss National Bank Raises Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of iQIYI worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in iQIYI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in iQIYI by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.