Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Pegasystems worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.91 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.32 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

