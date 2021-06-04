Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Sterling Bancorp worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $805,528. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

