Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Valvoline worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $45,256,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.