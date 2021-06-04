Switcheo Hits Market Cap of $37.70 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $37.70 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00068254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00298046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00242165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.38 or 0.01142968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,201.30 or 0.99956603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,501,039,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,277,533 coins. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

