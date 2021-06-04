Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Shares Down 20.2%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)’s stock price was down 20.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Sydney Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYDDF)

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, and airfield and terminal facilities, as well as government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

